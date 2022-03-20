Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $18.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAXN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

