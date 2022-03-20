Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

