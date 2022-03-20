Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,678,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,607,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.66.

