Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.9% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

NYSE BMY opened at $71.02 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.