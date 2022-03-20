Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,565,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $84.66 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.