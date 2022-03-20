Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 291,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

