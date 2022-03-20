M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $165.03

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.03 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 180.50 ($2.35). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.33), with a volume of 16,972 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on SAA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05. The stock has a market cap of £218.84 million and a P/E ratio of -77.83.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.