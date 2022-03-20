Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

