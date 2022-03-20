McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 3.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.05. 3,120,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,758. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $299.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

