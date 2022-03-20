MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
MD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,880. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.
In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 101,516 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
