MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,880. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 101,516 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.