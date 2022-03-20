Melone Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $191,638,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

