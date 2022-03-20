Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period.

QUAL traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 987,919 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.38.

