Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.62 Million in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $56.27. 723,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,831. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

