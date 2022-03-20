Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $90.38 million, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,899 shares of company stock valued at $458,604 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.