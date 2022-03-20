Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MACK opened at $6.74 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $90.38 million, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,899 shares of company stock valued at $458,604 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
