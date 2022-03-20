Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

