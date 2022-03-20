Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

