Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,443. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

