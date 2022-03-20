MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 18,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,415,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

MVIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a market cap of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 132,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MicroVision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,689,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 284,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MicroVision by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.