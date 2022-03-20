MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.