Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

NERV stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

