Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $2.17 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022598 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.