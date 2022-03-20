Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.68. 2,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

