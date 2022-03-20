Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $54,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.