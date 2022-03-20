Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Steve Crummett Sells 5,944 Shares

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.30), for a total value of £138,495.20 ($180,097.79).

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,345 ($30.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,662.55 ($21.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,222.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,357.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.11) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.81) to GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

