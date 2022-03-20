Morgan Stanley Increases Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $100.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Nutrien stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

