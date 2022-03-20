MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.79. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.91.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.