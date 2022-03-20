National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. National Grid plc has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.30) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

