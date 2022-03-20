Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

GASNY stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.95) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

