Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE NMM opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $649.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

