Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Nephros has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nephros during the 4th quarter worth about $646,532,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

