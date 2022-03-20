New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 18,999 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

