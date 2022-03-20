New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Shares of 40,300 Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 50.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $789,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of CADE opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

