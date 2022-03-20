New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 58.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.40 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

