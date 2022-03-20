New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,500 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,917,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

