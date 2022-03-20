New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 209,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

