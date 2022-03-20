New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,157,918 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
