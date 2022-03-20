New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 8,090 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

