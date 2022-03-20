New Potomac Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.