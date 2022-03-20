New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $275.23 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.82 and a 200-day moving average of $283.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

