New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

NYMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.70 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

