Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million.

Shares of NR opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $368.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $6,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 80.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,986 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 63.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,053,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

