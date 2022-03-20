NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $82.37. 13,137,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,289,562. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

