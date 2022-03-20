NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. Research analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

