Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Raised to C$15.30 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFRTF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

