NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Larry Dean Edwards Buys 5,180 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,704.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -61.32. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -253.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

