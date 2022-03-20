NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $173.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $199.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.79.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.62. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.