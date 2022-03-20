NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,318,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,585,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIO by 69.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 30.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

