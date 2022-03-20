NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.18. Approximately 1,318,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,585,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
NIO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
