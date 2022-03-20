NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($53.19) to €48.30 ($53.08) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.93.

NNGRY opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

