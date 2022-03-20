Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.92. 678,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.