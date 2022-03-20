Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,537,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 119,543 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

